Krier and her red kettle rang in Christmas in Lincoln County
December 31, 2019
Nona Krier served Lincoln County as a Salvation Army Bell Ringer. According to Krier, 88% of the money collected will stay local.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
With their bright red kettles and their festive apparel, Salvation Army Bell Ringers are a common sight (and sound) during the holidays, especially in large cities. This year, Lincoln County enjoyed the sight and sound as well. Nona Krier of Lake Benton spent her days between Thanksgiving and Christmas ringing a bell to raise money for those in need right in Lincoln County…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login