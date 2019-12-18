Krog honored as Player of the Year



Hannah Krog

By Shelly Finzen

Hannah Krog, an E-LB junior who plays on the Lady Elk volleyball team, was named the 2019 Brookings Register Player of the Year. In the interview with the Register, E-LB volleyball coach, Melissa Erickson, said, “Hannah is a talented player that continues to make an impact with her team, the Dakota Valley Conference and our region.”

During the 2019 volleyball season, Krog earned several commendations and reached a major career milestone…

