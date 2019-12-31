Lady Elks lose one at home, win one in Colman

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks were challenged by the Arlington Cardinals at home on Thursday, Dec. 19. The Cardinals flew over the Lady Elks, defeating them 49-34.

The top scorers for the Lady Elks were Rachael Krog and Jesse Busselman, scoring 10 and seven points, respectively…

The ladies faced the ORR Raiders in the Entringer Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, where they stampeded through the Raiders for a win, 46-17.

Leading in the Lady Elk scoring was Wirth, who put 12 points on the scoreboard; Wirth made six 2-point shots for her score…

