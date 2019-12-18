Lady Elks open season with doubleheader against Divers
December 18, 2019
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Rachael Krog
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks played their first basketball game of the season in a double header against the Lake Preston Divers on Friday, Dec. 13. The ladies played hard, but they did not take a win. They were defeated by the Divers 49-32.
Hannah Krog was the top Lady Elk scorer, bringing 10 points onto the board for her team. Hannah earned two 2-point baskets, a 3-pointer and three free throws…
