Lake Benton Opera House presents 23rd annual Christmas Show

December 12, 2019

oh02
Bridget and Scott Dinnel of Lake Benton

Pastor Stephen Rasmusson of Marshall, Bridget and Scott Dinnel of Lake Benton, Joe and Stephanie Jeffrey of Champlin and Joslynn Drietz of Lake Benton were among the 45 performers at Saturday’s Opera House Christmas Show.

For more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

oh17
Joslynn Drietz of Lake Benton

Filed under Community | Comments Off