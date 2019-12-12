Lake Benton School expects to under-levy for second year
December 12, 2019
The Lake Benton School Board discussed the 2020 tax levy during the Dec. 4 Truth in Taxation hearing. The board is strongly considering under-levying for the second consecutive year.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Truth in Taxation hearing for Lake Benton School was held on Wednesday, Dec. 4. No community members attended the meeting.
Superintendent Loy Woelber commented that the school’s proposed tax levy, set in September, was set at the maximum allowed by the state, which equaled an increase of 12.5%, or approximately $104,000.
Filed under Community, School
