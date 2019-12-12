Lake Benton School expects to under-levy for second year



The Lake Benton School Board discussed the 2020 tax levy during the Dec. 4 Truth in Taxation hearing. The board is strongly considering under-levying for the second consecutive year.

By Shelly Finzen

The Truth in Taxation hearing for Lake Ben­ton School was held on Wednesday, Dec. 4. No community members at­tended the meeting.

Superintendent Loy Woelber commented that the school’s proposed tax levy, set in September, was set at the maximum al­lowed by the state, which equaled an increase of 12.5%, or approximately $104,000.

