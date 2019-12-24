LB School finalizes 2020 levy
December 24, 2019
The Lake Benton School Board approved the 2020 tax levy at their regular meeting Wednesday evening.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18. In addition to all board members, Superintendent Loy Woelber, Principal Jeff Hansen and second grade teacher Alissa Christianson were present.
Following approval of the agenda, minutes of the last meeting and the bills, Principal Hansen presented his report. Hansen said the students will be attending a movie on Dec. 19 at the Red Barn Theater in Hendricks as part of the school’s PBIS celebration for the second quarter.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login