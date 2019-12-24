LB School finalizes 2020 levy



The Lake Benton School Board approved the 2020 tax levy at their regular meeting Wednesday evening.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on Wednes­day, Dec. 18. In addition to all board members, Superintendent Loy Woel­ber, Principal Jeff Hansen and second grade teacher Alissa Christianson were present.

Following approval of the agenda, minutes of the last meeting and the bills, Principal Hansen pre­sented his report. Hansen said the students will be attending a movie on Dec. 19 at the Red Barn Theater in Hendricks as part of the school’s PBIS celebration for the second quarter.

