Let the lights shine brightly at Christmas time

Jon and Amanda Olson

Judging of the Chamber Holiday Lighting Contest took place on Friday, Dec. 13. Three winners were chosen, and received prizes of Chamber Bucks. The winners were: first place, Jon and Amanda Olson at 510 E. Benton Street, who received $100 in Chamber Bucks; second place, Todd and Dawn Dykstra at 109 N. Jesse, who received $50 in Chamber Bucks; and third place, Dave and Pam Norgaard at 401 Lakeview St. South, who won $25 in Chamber Bucks.



Todd and Dawn Dykstra



Dave and Pam Norgaard