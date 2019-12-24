Lincoln County farmer re-elected chair of Soy Transportation coalition
December 24, 2019
Lincoln County farmer Joel Schreurs was among the officers reelected to the Soy Transportation Coalition (STC) as the organization plotted its 2020 strategy at its annual meeting on Dec. 2-3 in Merida, Mexico.
“Transportation affects agriculture more than any other sector, as everything is related to transportation, especially in rural Minnesota,” Schreurs told Soybean Business Magazine in a recent feature on the STC. “From the larger picture with the inland waterway systems to local roads and bridges, we use all aspects of the transportation system to get the supplies we need and deliver the products others want.”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
