Lincoln County farmer re-elected chair of Soy Transportation coalition



Joel Schreurs

Lincoln County farmer Joel Schreurs was among the officers reelected to the Soy Transportation Coalition (STC) as the organization plotted its 2020 strategy at its an­nual meeting on Dec. 2-3 in Merida, Mexico.

“Transportation affects agriculture more than any other sector, as everything is related to transporta­tion, especially in rural Minnesota,” Schreurs told Soybean Business Maga­zine in a recent feature on the STC. “From the larger picture with the inland waterway systems to local roads and bridges, we use all aspects of the transpor­tation system to get the supplies we need and de­liver the products others want.”

