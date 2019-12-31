Lions breakfast will support those who support Lake Benton

By Jess Gums,

Lake Benton Area Foundation



For their next breakfast benefit, the Lake Benton Lions will support a group whose purpose is to support local. On Jan. 5, join the Lions for breakfast and support the Lake Benton Area Foundation (LBAF).

What started as a group of local citizens who were looking for a way to help those who wanted to give back to the community, has grown into what we now know as the Lake Benton Area Foundation.

As an affiliate of Southwest Initiative Foundation (SWIF), the LBAF is dedicated to promoting a greater quality of life for the Lake Benton Area. They achieve this by helping to fund specific community projects or area organizations. These projects and organizations all enhance the community we consider home, making a better life for present and future generations.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.