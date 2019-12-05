On this day in Lake Benton history—Home Coming banquet



Submitted document

Pictured is the list of toasts and the menu for the Soldiers-Sailors Homecoming program in Lake Benton on Dec. 4, 1919.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Great War, World War I, officially ended on Nov. 11, 1918. Until that date, hundreds of American men and women had been shipped to Europe and other areas across the ocean to fight in the war. Once the hostilities had ended, troops needed to be sent back home. The endeavor took more than a year to accomplish.

Lake Benton saw many of its boys sent away; more than 100 are listed in the “125 Years of Life in the Valley.” Many of the men did not return, including Henry Sollie, for whom Lake Benton’s American Legion Post no. 10 is named. Those who did return were honored in a Soldiers-Sailors Home Coming meal that took place exactly 100 years ago today, on Dec. 4, 1919, at the Lake Benton Opera House.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.