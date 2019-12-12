Purchases discussed at special council meeting



Todd Draper

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton City Council met for a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5 to discuss the purchase of snow removal equipment for the City Maintenance Department.

At the Dec. 2 regular meeting, Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper proposed that the city consider purchasing a SnoGo snowblower for an estimated cost of $14,000. The council asked Draper to get more information to present at this special meeting.

The purchase of the SnoGo will require acquiring a payloader to use it…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.