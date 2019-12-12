Purchases discussed at special council meeting
December 12, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5 to discuss the purchase of snow removal equipment for the City Maintenance Department.
At the Dec. 2 regular meeting, Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper proposed that the city consider purchasing a SnoGo snowblower for an estimated cost of $14,000. The council asked Draper to get more information to present at this special meeting.
The purchase of the SnoGo will require acquiring a payloader to use it…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login