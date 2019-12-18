Sharing holiday cheer across town



Freddy’s at Lake Benton Bar sponsored a vendors’ event in conjunction with their Holiday Open House on Sunday. Home-based vendors from across the area displayed their wares for guests to shop for last minute gifts.



Kat Finzen, Callyn Bedker and Traci Sherman of Pluto Boes Legal enticed visitors with beautifully decorated cookies and hot cocoa at their open house.

