Sharing holiday cheer across town
December 18, 2019
Freddy’s at Lake Benton Bar sponsored a vendors’ event in conjunction with their Holiday Open House on Sunday. Home-based vendors from across the area displayed their wares for guests to shop for last minute gifts.
Kat Finzen, Callyn Bedker and Traci Sherman of Pluto Boes Legal enticed visitors with beautifully decorated cookies and hot cocoa at their open house.
For more photos, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
