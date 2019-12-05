Sixth grade class will sing at the next $3 Thursday Diner’s Club

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The December Diner’s Club $3 Thursday will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12. The meal will be sponsored by Dave and Jenny Nordmeyer on behalf of the elementary school teachers. The menu will be a ham dinner with baked potato, vegetable, roll and desert. The program will be provided by the Lake Benton sixth grade class. The students will sing Christmas carols and play Bingo with the diners. To reserve your meal, call Camryn Dinnel, the new Diner’s Club Coordinator, at (507) 368-9564 by noon on Monday, Dec. 9.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.