Sixth grade making a Merry Christmas for the animals



Instead of a gift exchange, the sixth grade class made tie blankets and donated them and other supplies to the Brookings Humane Society.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton sixth graders had a difficult decision to make earlier this month. They could choose to receive gifts from their class, or they could give gifts to those who have less than they do. As the staff and pets awaiting adoption at the Brookings Humane Society in Brookings, South Dakota will agree, the students made the better choice. This year, instead of having a class gift-giving and receiving, the students chose to make tie-blankets and collect supplies to donate to the animal shelter.

Students said the idea came from Mrs. Kelli Larson, the sixth grade teacher. “We had the choice of doing a Secret Santa or donating, but we all wanted to donate instead of getting a Secret Santa,” Alivia F. explained.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.