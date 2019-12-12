Spreading fa-la-la-la across Elk territory
December 12, 2019
The Elkton-Lake Benton middle school and high school students gave a holiday performance on Thursday, Dec. 5. Brooklyn Nielsen, Emily Miller, Riley Hunter and Noah Greer performed “Christmas Joy!” for the audience.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton middle and high school students performed for friends and family on Thursday, Dec. 5, spreading the holiday spirit across Elk territory.
The concert began with the junior high girls’ choir singing “On This Silent, Peaceful Night” and “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas.”…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
