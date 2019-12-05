Thanksgiving holiday travel was impacted by a wide-spread winter storm



The street crews were out clearing snow throughout the holiday weekend. Some areas of the county received 13 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Sunday.

By Shelly Finzen

A far reaching winter storm blanketed much of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska over the Thanksgiving holiday. The storm began in Lincoln County on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 26 and finished on Sunday, Dec. 1. Many local events were cancelled or postponed because of the weather and travel plans were severely impacted for many holiday travelers.

According to Keloland Weather out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a winter storm warning was issued for the region at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. They predicted up to eight inches of snowfall across the Marshall area.

