The Lunch Box Café, serving good home-cooking in Lake Benton



Peg Gorter is owner of The Lunch Box Cafe, December’s Chamber Business of the Month. Stop by for some of her good home-cooking.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lunch Box Café has been known for serving good old-fashioned home-cooking at a great price since 2015. It’s the place where locals meet friends for a cup of coffee and a slice of pie or a cinnamon roll or where they can chat over lunch. Lunch Box Café has been selected as the December Chamber Business of the Month.

Peg Gorter, owner of the business and head cook, said she first moved to Benton Shores Estates in Lake Benton in 2011, but she had been coming to town for nearly 30 years to visit her aunt, Betty Popkes, who had developed the neighborhood in the 1980s. Her aunt owned the Lunch Box Café building…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.