Toys distributed to 91 area children
December 31, 2019
Pictured are a few of the foodshelf volunteers, from left, Cindy Livingston, Myron Knofczyski, Beverly Wilson and Barb Christions.
The Hendricks, Ivanhoe, Arco Area Foodshelf held their annual toy distribution on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Bethany-Elim Lutheran Church in Ivanhoe.
They were able to provide toys to 91 children from 34 families in Lincoln County this year…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login