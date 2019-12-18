“‘Twas One Crazy Night Before Christmas”

December 18, 2019

‘Twas one crazy night before Christmas at Lake Benton Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 10, when the students performed their holiday concert for friends, family and community members.

By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton Elementary School students from preschool through sixth grade entertained friends and family on Tuesday, Dec. 10 with “’Twas One Crazy Night Before Christmas,” an all-school Christmas production directed by music and band teacher Tricia Murphy.
The concert began with the fifth and sixth grade bands playing “Jingle Bells” by J.S. Pierpoint, “Frosty Bell Rock” by McClard and Trew, arranged by Murphy, and “Sleigh Ridin’” by Robert E. Foster, Jr…

The preschool class singing “Jingle Jingle Little Bell.”

