

‘Twas one crazy night before Christmas at Lake Benton Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 10, when the students performed their holiday concert for friends, family and community members.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lake Benton Elementary School students from preschool through sixth grade entertained friends and family on Tuesday, Dec. 10 with “’Twas One Crazy Night Before Christmas,” an all-school Christmas production directed by music and band teacher Tricia Murphy.

The concert began with the fifth and sixth grade bands playing “Jingle Bells” by J.S. Pierpoint, “Frosty Bell Rock” by McClard and Trew, arranged by Murphy, and “Sleigh Ridin’” by Robert E. Foster, Jr…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



The preschool class singing “Jingle Jingle Little Bell.”