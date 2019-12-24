Warriors charged the Lady Elks
December 24, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks had another difficult night on Monday as they battled against the Castlewood Warriors at home. The Warriors defeated the Lady Elks 52- 19.
Leading in the Lady Elk scoring was Julia Drietz, who put up six points by making two 3-point shots…
