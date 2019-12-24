Warriors charged the Lady Elks

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks had another dif­ficult night on Monday as they battled against the Castlewood Warriors at home. The Warriors de­feated the Lady Elks 52- 19.

Leading in the Lady Elk scoring was Julia Drietz, who put up six points by making two 3-point shots…

