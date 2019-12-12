With plunging temps, locals chill out



Extremely cold temperatures dropped in earlier this week, but those who did get out were treated to breathtaking views of the winter wonderland caused by freezing fog across much of southwest Minnesota.

By Shelly Finzen

Temperatures plum­meted early this week across the Upper Midwest. Standing temperatures were in the single dig­its, while winds created windchills in the negative double digits. New snow­fall also added to the situ­ation to create dangerous blowing snow and drifting conditions for the Monday morning commute.

According to the Nation­al Weather Service (NWS) NOAA website, tempera­tures over the weekend were in the 20s and 30s. They remained in the 20s until early Monday morning, when they be­gan plummeting to single digits…

