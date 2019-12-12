With plunging temps, locals chill out
Extremely cold temperatures dropped in earlier this week, but those who did get out were treated to breathtaking views of the winter wonderland caused by freezing fog across much of southwest Minnesota.
By Shelly Finzen
Temperatures plummeted early this week across the Upper Midwest. Standing temperatures were in the single digits, while winds created windchills in the negative double digits. New snowfall also added to the situation to create dangerous blowing snow and drifting conditions for the Monday morning commute.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) NOAA website, temperatures over the weekend were in the 20s and 30s. They remained in the 20s until early Monday morning, when they began plummeting to single digits…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
