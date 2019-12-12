Worth appointed to the Governor’s Council on Biofuels



Bob Worth of Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen

Bob Worth, local farmer, Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) Director and Lake Benton Mayor, was recently given another title and responsibility. Governor Tim Walz recently appointed Worth to the Governor’s Council on Biofuels, where he will represent the soybean growers of southwest Minnesota.

In September, Governor Walz established the Governor’s Council on Biofuels by Executive Order 19-35. According to the order, the council consists of 15 members, appointed by the governor “representing agriculture, the biofuels industry, transportation, environmental and conservation interests, and other relevant stakeholders.”…

