Youth snowmobile safety class to be held in Lake Benton



Photo by MN DNR

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Lake Benton School will sponsor a snowmobile safety training class at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Chalet on Sunday, Dec. 15. The class is open to students from any school district, including homeschooled students, who are at least 11 years old before Dec. 15, 2019.

This is a two-part course, consisting of an online course and a field day…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.