Youth snowmobile safety class to be held in Lake Benton
December 5, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Lake Benton School will sponsor a snowmobile safety training class at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Chalet on Sunday, Dec. 15. The class is open to students from any school district, including homeschooled students, who are at least 11 years old before Dec. 15, 2019.
This is a two-part course, consisting of an online course and a field day…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login