Big conference win for Elks

The Elks played a big conference game against the Colman-Egan Hawks on Friday, Jan. 10 with two players out due to ill­ness. The Elks stepped up their game for a victory, defeating the Hawks 62- 41, improving the Elks’ re­cord to 5-2 for the season. Coach Steve Erickson said, “I thought our guys were focused and played with a great effort all night. We were down a couple of kids with illness and Colman- Egan was down their big guy with an ankle, so we knew it was just going to come down to us giving a solid effort on both ends of the floor and I thought our guys did that.”

Once again, Matthew Nibbe and Grant DeRuyter put the majority of the Elk points on the board. Nibbe totaled 20 points for the team from seven 2-point shots, a 3-point basket and five of eight free-throw shots. DeRuyter made 19 points with eight 2-point­ers, two 3-point field goals and a free throw…

