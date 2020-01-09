Cardinals take down Elks

January 9, 2020

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks battled the Arling­ton Cardinals at home on Friday, Dec. 20. Although they fought a tough battle against a top-quality team, the Cardinals defeated the Elks 54-45. Coach Steve Erickson said, “Arlington is a high-quality basket­ball team in our confer­ence and in the Class B ranks. We went toe to toe with them, even leading into the fourth quarter. I thought we did the things necessary to win the bas­ketball game, we just came up short.”
Aiden Erickson led the scoring in this game, putting up 15 points…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off