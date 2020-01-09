Cardinals take down Elks
January 9, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks battled the Arlington Cardinals at home on Friday, Dec. 20. Although they fought a tough battle against a top-quality team, the Cardinals defeated the Elks 54-45. Coach Steve Erickson said, “Arlington is a high-quality basketball team in our conference and in the Class B ranks. We went toe to toe with them, even leading into the fourth quarter. I thought we did the things necessary to win the basketball game, we just came up short.”
Aiden Erickson led the scoring in this game, putting up 15 points…
Aiden Erickson led the scoring in this game, putting up 15 points…
