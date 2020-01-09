Cardinals take down Elks

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks battled the Arling­ton Cardinals at home on Friday, Dec. 20. Although they fought a tough battle against a top-quality team, the Cardinals defeated the Elks 54-45. Coach Steve Erickson said, “Arlington is a high-quality basket­ball team in our confer­ence and in the Class B ranks. We went toe to toe with them, even leading into the fourth quarter. I thought we did the things necessary to win the bas­ketball game, we just came up short.”

Aiden Erickson led the scoring in this game, putting up 15 points…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.