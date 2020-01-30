Central Minnesota Senior Care named January Business of the Month



Central Minnesota Senior Care was named the January Chamber Business of the Month. Staff pictured, left to right, are Kristin Grooters, Facility Manager Dianne Hurd, Susan Nestlin-Fox, and Isabel Daluz. Staff who were not available for a photo were Program Director Barb Novotny, House Nurse Mashauna Brudwick, Kristin Benson, Cindy Nielsen, Lori Trump and Sarah Weinkauf.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Congratulations to Central Minnesota Senior Care (CMSC) Inc., who was named the January Chamber Business of the Month.

CMSC provides an alternative to a nursing home right in Lake Benton. It is an opportunity for loved ones to stay close while receiving quality care during their later years. According to CMSC Program Director Barb Novotny, “The goal of this program is to assist residents in a comfortable, assisted-living home setting. We provide a cozy home setting with private bedrooms and bathrooms; trained staff on site 24/7; personal cares including grooming, bathing and medication; home care tasks such as laundry, shopping and housekeeping; family style meals; medication administration and nurse supervision. We offer a Registered Nurse on call 24/7, additional skilled nursing when qualified and arranging transportation to medical appointments.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.