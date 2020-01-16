Chamber will celebrate the positive this weekend



The Dakota-Minnesota Saddle Horse Holiday Committee was honored as 2019 Community Organization of the Year during the 2019 Kickoff. Join the Chamber this weekend to find out who the new Community Organization of the Year will be.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce will once again celebrate the positive in Lake Benton. At the 2020 Chamber Kickoff, the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce will honor one individual and one community group, celebrating everything they have contributed to the community.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Country House Supper Club this Saturday, Jan. 18. An appetizer buffet and cocktails will be available. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce or City Office.

