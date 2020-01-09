Cheer for the Jacks with Lake Benton Community Education
January 9, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Are you a Jackrabbits fan? Would you like to see a double-header game for free? Join Lake Benton Community Education for the SDSU Basketball vs. Omaha game on Saturday, Feb. 8 free of charge.
Lake Benton Community Education is sponsoring an evening of basketball fun in Brookings, South Dakota…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login