City council discusses future of local police department



Mayor Bob Worth announced the Mayoral Appointments at Monday night’s meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 6. All council members were present for the meeting.

Police Chief Jeff Bumgarner was absent from the meeting; however he submitted the December police report via email (see elsewhere in this edition for the report). As part of the report, Bumgarner stated that he was still willing to remain in the position for a time, but his hours during January will be diminished. After approving the police report, the council turned the discussion to the future of the Lake Benton Police Department.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.