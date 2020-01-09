DNR’s newest conservation officers hit the field



DNR Conservation Officer Derek Daniels

Derek Daniels to be stationed in Lake Benton

There’s a new Depart­ment of Natural Resources conservation officer in each of 13 communities across the state, now that individuals who’ve spent the better part of the past year in training have been assigned their field sta­tions.

The new conservation officers, who were chosen from among hundreds of applicants, bring with them diverse backgrounds and experiences. After training from May to September at the Conservation Officer Academy at Camp Ripley, they spent the past several months working through­out the state with experi­enced officers. The new of­ficers assumed their initial stations Dec. 25.

