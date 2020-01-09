Elks battle Blue Dragons in Entringer Classic
By Shelly Finzen
The Elks traveled to Brookings, South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 31 to play in the Entringer Classic Tournament. There, they battled the Garretson Blue Dragons and came home winners. The Elks defeated the Dragons 54-46 in overtime. “This was a good game to win,” Coach Steve Erickson said, “Just the way our kids had to fight through some adversity and continue to stick together to pull it out. It was a total team effort to get this win.”
Although they had a win, the Elks struggled to hit the 3-point shots. They were successful in only one out of the 28 attempts. “We shot terribly from the floor, 1-28 from 3-point land,” Coach Erickson said, “That makes their 2-3 zone seem even that much more complicated.”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
