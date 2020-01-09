Elks battle Blue Dragons in Entringer Classic

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks traveled to Brookings, South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 31 to play in the Entringer Clas­sic Tournament. There, they battled the Garretson Blue Dragons and came home winners. The Elks defeated the Dragons 54-46 in overtime. “This was a good game to win,” Coach Steve Erickson said, “Just the way our kids had to fight through some adver­sity and continue to stick together to pull it out. It was a total team effort to get this win.”

Although they had a win, the Elks struggled to hit the 3-point shots. They were successful in only one out of the 28 attempts. “We shot terribly from the floor, 1-28 from 3-point land,” Coach Erickson said, “That makes their 2-3 zone seem even that much more complicated.”

