Elks burn the Bulldogs
January 16, 2020
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Elkton-Lake Benton’s Matthew Nibbe put up a shot in the game against Baltic
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elks played the Baltic Bulldogs in Lake Benton on Monday, Jan 6. The Elks were on fire for the night, defeating the Bulldogs 63-47.
Matthew Nibbe led the scoring for the night, totaling 20 points from four 3-point field goals (three of them within the first quarter), seven 2-point baskets, and four of eight free throws…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login