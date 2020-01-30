Elks take fifth in the DVC



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 11 Grant DeRuyter lays in a basket past Estelline-Hendricks’ Jacoby Flegel during the third quarter of the Elks’ 71-54 victory over the Redhawks to earn fifth place in the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament Saturday afternoon in Colman, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks battled in the DVC Championship Tour­nament last week. Games took place in Colman, South Dakota on Jan. 20, 23 and 25. After all was said and done, the Elks placed fifth in the tourna­ment.

The Elks got a rocky start to the tournament. In their first game, they faced the Colman-Egan Hawks in Colman on Monday, Jan. 20. The Elks fought a good battle, but the Hawks de­feated them 68-58.,,

Round two was a better game for the Elks. They battled the Oldham-Ramo­na-Rutland (ORR) Raiders and earned a victory, 60-36. Coach Erickson said, “I thought we really set the tone defensively starting out the ball game. Holding them to one first-quarter point was a great effort by our guys.”

The win against the Raiders put the Elks up against the Estelline-Hen­dricks Redhawks for the fi­nal battle for fifth and sixth place. “We got off to a slow start on offense, missing some easy ones around the hoop, but I thought defen­sively we really locked in and did the job we needed to,” Coach Erickson said. The Elks did indeed do the job they needed to, as they defeated the Redhawks 71-54 for the fifth place slot in the tournament…

