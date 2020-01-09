Elks take on a tough team and are defeated by Hawks

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elks had their sec­ond loss of the season on Saturday, Jan. 4 when they battled the Canistota Hawks. The Hawks are fourth in their division with a record of 4-1. They defeated the Elks 62-54. Coach Erickson said, “I was extremely proud of the way our kids competed in this game.”

Matthew Nibbe was on fire for this game, leading the Elk scoring with 21 points. He completed five 2-point field goals, four 3-point shots and seven of nine free throws. Aiden Erickson earned 11 points for the Elks, with four 2-point baskets, a 3-point­er and two free throws.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.