Forecast calls for warmer temps and good fishing for tournament



Enjoy the warmer weekend weather on the ice during the sixth annual Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club Ice Fishing Tournament.

By Shelly Finzen

The sixth annual Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club Ice Fishing Tournament will take place this Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Plan on enjoying the coming warmer weather on the ice.

Registration for the tournament begins Friday, Jan. 24, 8 a.m. at Lake Benton Resort. It will continue bright and early at 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, both at the resort and on the lake. Fishermen and fisherwomen of all ages are encouraged to join in the fun.

