Get on the ice for good fishing



The annual Ice Fishing Tournament on Lake Benton Lake will take place Saturday, Jan. 25. Cash and prizes will be up for grabs in this tournament. Register early.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Get out on the ice for some good fishing on Lake Benton Lake, Saturday, Jan. 25 when the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club will host their sixth annual Ice Fishing Tournament.

Fishermen and fisherwomen can preregister from now until Friday, Jan. 24 at the Lake Benton Resort, Kjergaard Sports, S&E Auto, or Brookings Power Sports. Fishers can register at Lake Benton Resort on Friday, Jan. 24 from 3-10 p.m. or bright and early on Saturday, Jan. 25, beginning at 6 a.m. at the DNR lake access.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.-Correct dates are in bold.