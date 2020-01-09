Guy Harding retires after 34 years of service in law enforcement



Guy Harding retired from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department after more than 30 years of service.

By Shelly Finzen

After more than 30 years of service, Guy Harding retired from law enforcement at the end of 2019. During his years, he served communities in both England and the United States, ending up as a Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff until his retirement.

Harding began serving in law enforcement in England, his native land, beginning in 1985. He worked as an officer there for 15 years before he moved to the United States in 1999. Before entering law enforcement, Harding spent 12 years as a paramedic in a large city. Harding and his wife moved to Lincoln County in 2000.

