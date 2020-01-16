Hamer found guilty of drug possession charge at trial



Rick Hamer

By Deb Gau

Reprinted from the

Marshall Independent

Lincoln County Com­missioner Richard Hamer was found guilty of drug possession on Friday, Jan. 3 after a trial held in Lyon County.

A jury returned guilty verdicts for fifth degree controlled substance crime, and for posses­sion of drug parapherna­lia. However, Hamer was found not guilty of a more serious charge of possess­ing methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Ju­rors also found that pos­session of guns found in a shop building owned by Hamer were not an aggra­vating factor in the drug possession charge.

