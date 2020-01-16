Hamer found guilty of drug possession charge at trial
January 16, 2020
By Deb Gau
Reprinted from the
Marshall Independent
Lincoln County Commissioner Richard Hamer was found guilty of drug possession on Friday, Jan. 3 after a trial held in Lyon County.
A jury returned guilty verdicts for fifth degree controlled substance crime, and for possession of drug paraphernalia. However, Hamer was found not guilty of a more serious charge of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Jurors also found that possession of guns found in a shop building owned by Hamer were not an aggravating factor in the drug possession charge.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
