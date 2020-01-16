Lady Elks faced tough opponents last week

By Shelly Finzen

On Jan. 9, the Lady Elks faced the Colman-Egan Hawks in a tough game. The Hawks defeated the Lady Elks 52-19.

Hannah Krog led in the Lady Elk scoring by put­ting nine points on the board with four 2-point field goals and a free-throw shot. Rachael Krog added three points to the score while Kailyn Drietz, Jesse Busselman and Ju­lia Drietz each made two points and Martina Font gave one.

