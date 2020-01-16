Lady Elks faced tough opponents last week
January 16, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
On Jan. 9, the Lady Elks faced the Colman-Egan Hawks in a tough game. The Hawks defeated the Lady Elks 52-19.
Hannah Krog led in the Lady Elk scoring by putting nine points on the board with four 2-point field goals and a free-throw shot. Rachael Krog added three points to the score while Kailyn Drietz, Jesse Busselman and Julia Drietz each made two points and Martina Font gave one.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login