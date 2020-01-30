Lady Elks place seventh in the DVC Championship



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Julia Drietz spots up for a 3-point shot in the closing seconds of the game against Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament held in Colman, Soputh Dakota on Saturday afternoon, and nails the buzzer beater to give the Elks a 40-39 victory over the Raiders!

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks competed in the Dakota Valley Con­ference tournament last week, playing games on Tuesday, Jan. 21, Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25. The ladies battled hard and took seventh place in the tournament.

The ladies faced the Colman-Egan Hawks in the first round of play. Ra­chael Krog led the Lady Elk scoring by putting up eight points and Julia Dri­etz gave six points…

The Hawks defeated the Lady Elks 41-21, which put the ladies up against the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks for the second round of the tournament.

The battle against the Redhawks was also hard-fought, but the Redhawks kept the upper hand from the start. The Lady Elks were defeated by the Red­hawks 47-17.

Scoring in round two was led by Brooklyn Niels­en, who put seven points on the board…

The second loss of the tournament put the Lady Elks in position to battle for the fifth place position. They faced the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) Raiders in the final round and earned a victory, de­feating the Raiders 40-39 in the final seconds of the game…