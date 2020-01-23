Lady Elks trample the Raiders
January 23, 2020
Julia Drietz sets up for a shot in the game against Oldham-Rutland-Ramona last Thursday evening.
By Shelly Finzen
In an exciting home game, the Lady Elks stampeded the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders, defeating them 33-25. This win improves the Lady Elks’ record to 2-6 for the season.
Scoring in the game was led by Julia Drietz, who made 13 points from three 3-point shots and four of six free throws…
