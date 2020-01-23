Lady Elks trample the Raiders



Julia Drietz sets up for a shot in the game against Oldham-Rutland-Ramona last Thursday evening.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

In an exciting home game, the Lady Elks stam­peded the Oldham-Ramo­na-Rutland Raiders, de­feating them 33-25. This win improves the Lady Elks’ record to 2-6 for the season.

Scoring in the game was led by Julia Drietz, who made 13 points from three 3-point shots and four of six free throws…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.