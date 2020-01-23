Lake Benton and Lincoln County meet to discuss police protection



The Lake Benton Board of Trustees met with representatives of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to discuss the future of law enforcement within the community. Pictured clockwise from left are Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester, Lincoln County Commissioner Corey Sik, Lake Benton Police Chief Jeff Bungarner and City Trustee Dave Enke.

By Shelly Finzen

The City of Lake Benton Board of Trustees met with representatives of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 14 to discuss the future of law enforcement coverage for the community. The meeting included the full council of the Lake Benton trustees, City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen, Legal Counsel Mike Cable, Lake Benton Police Chief Jeff Bumgarner, Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester and District 1 Commissioner Corey Sik. Three community members and a city employee were also present for the meeting. While nothing was finalized, there was good discussion among the group and the Board of Trustees determined a direction to move toward.

During the discussion, the trustees asked several questions. Mayor Worth asked how the county would track hours spent in the Lake Benton community if a contract were established. Meester replied that the officers use a logging/tracking system…

