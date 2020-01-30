LBA Foundation presents priorities for Lakeside Park to City Council

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Tues­day, Jan. 21. Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl was absent from the meeting.

Jess Gums of the Lake Benton Area Foundation (LBAF) spoke to the coun­cil about their goals for Lakeside Park. According to Gums, the LBAF has the following priorities for its fundraising efforts: sig­nage, lighting, landscap­ing, benches and picnic tables. Gums said there are beautiful, unique lights al­ready at the park, but they do not appear to be work­ing (Gums said she has never seen them lit). She would like the city to look into whether they work or not, and if they do not, the LBAF would like to know what it would take to re­pair them. Gums has been in contact with an area contractor for the land­scaping and is waiting on a quote. She has also spoken to an area business about the signage, with a quote coming in the future. The LBAF would like to work with Trustee Schlapkohl, who is the Lincoln Coun­ty Parks Manager, on the benches and picnic tables. Mayor Bob Worth said the city’s main priority is to finish the paving at the park, but they would like to be included in the plan­ning and they will work with the LBAF as much as they can.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.