Lions Club breakfast to benefit the local cemeteries
January 30, 2020
The next Lions Club benefit will support the local cemetery boards.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Lions Club will sponsor the four area cemetery boards for their next benefit breakfast, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Lake Benton Community and Event Center. The menu will include pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, toast, coffee and milk. Net proceeds will benefit the boards of the following: Memorial Hill Cemetery, the Catholic Cemetery, Diamond Lake Cemetery and St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
