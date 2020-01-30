Lions Club breakfast to benefit the local cemeteries



The next Lions Club benefit will support the local cemetery boards.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Lions Club will sponsor the four area cemetery boards for their next benefit break­fast, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Lake Benton Community and Event Cen­ter. The menu will include pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, toast, cof­fee and milk. Net proceeds will benefit the boards of the following: Memorial Hill Cemetery, the Catholic Cemetery, Diamond Lake Cemetery and St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.

