Louvaine Johnson

May 23, 1939 – Jan. 14, 2020

Louvaine "Sonny" John­son, age 80 of Tyler, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Sunrise Manor in Tyler. Memorial visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 19, 3-6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at DanebodLutheranChurch in Ty­ler. Memorial service was Monday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. at church. Hartquist Funeral Home-Tyler Chapel was entrusted with arrange­ments.

Louvaine “Sonny” John­son was born May 23, 1939 to Edgar and Clara (Singsaas) Johnson in Hen­dricks. He married Barbara Warwick on Oct. 3, 1959 in Gary, South Dakota.

Sonny is survived by his wife Barbara of Tyler; children—Tim (Susie) Johnson of Granite Falls, La Donna (Brett) Ahrens of Elk River, and Scott (Rhonda) Johnson of Ty­ler; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sisters Corlene Nielsen of Tyler and Marlene Peder­son of Farmington.