Louvaine Johnson
May 23, 1939 – Jan. 14, 2020
Louvaine “Sonny” Johnson, age 80 of Tyler, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Sunrise Manor in Tyler. Memorial visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 19, 3-6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at DanebodLutheranChurch in Tyler. Memorial service was Monday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. at church. Hartquist Funeral Home-Tyler Chapel was entrusted with arrangements. To view Sonny’s life history or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Louvaine “Sonny” Johnson was born May 23, 1939 to Edgar and Clara (Singsaas) Johnson in Hendricks. He married Barbara Warwick on Oct. 3, 1959 in Gary, South Dakota.
Sonny is survived by his wife Barbara of Tyler; children—Tim (Susie) Johnson of Granite Falls, La Donna (Brett) Ahrens of Elk River, and Scott (Rhonda) Johnson of Tyler; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sisters Corlene Nielsen of Tyler and Marlene Pederson of Farmington.
