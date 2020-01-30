Natalie Jerzak joins Lake Benton Elementary

By Shelly Finzen

A new face has recently joined the Lake Benton Elementary School staff in a new position. Natalie Jerzak began working as a school guidance counselor in early January. She currently works at the school one day a week, typically on Monday.

Jerzak said she grew up a Canby Lancer and earned her degree in sociology at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph in 2004. She knew she wanted to work in a school setting, so she pursued a school counseling Masters Degree program at SDSU in Brookings, South Dakota.

