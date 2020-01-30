New school calendar for 2020-21 discussed at regular board meeting

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22. All board members were present and fourth grade teacher Katie Dolan was a guest, representing the school staff members.

Superintendent Loy Woelber opened the meet­ing and election of officers was the first item of busi­ness. The 2020 officers are as follows: Board Chair Tony Schwing, Vice-Chair Steven Hurd, Clerk Roger Rudebusch and Trea­surer Janell DeVries. The board members voted to keep the annual stipends for 2020 set at the same rate as 2019; board mem­bers will receive $55 per meeting and the board chair and clerk will each receive $80 per meeting. The board moved to table committee appointments to the February meeting.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.