New school calendar for 2020-21 discussed at regular board meeting
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22. All board members were present and fourth grade teacher Katie Dolan was a guest, representing the school staff members.
Superintendent Loy Woelber opened the meeting and election of officers was the first item of business. The 2020 officers are as follows: Board Chair Tony Schwing, Vice-Chair Steven Hurd, Clerk Roger Rudebusch and Treasurer Janell DeVries. The board members voted to keep the annual stipends for 2020 set at the same rate as 2019; board members will receive $55 per meeting and the board chair and clerk will each receive $80 per meeting. The board moved to table committee appointments to the February meeting.
