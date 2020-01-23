Thank you Lincoln County
By Violet Nelson
The Salvation Army is an international movement, designed to meet human needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination. It relies on money raised in red kettles and serves more than 30 million Americans annually and serves the hurting in 130 countries around the world. This year Lincoln County, which includes Ivanhoe, Hendricks, Tyler, Lake Benton and Arco, raised over $1,400.
This was Nona Krier’s first year as a bell ringer. “Bev Wilson found out I had just retired from my job at the Hendricks Nursing Home. She called and asked me if I would help out. I guess that was it,” Nona said. “My first attempt was at a Thanksgiving dinner in Ivanhoe.”
