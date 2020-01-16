The Elks clubbed the Cubs on Saturday

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elks played back-to-back games last weekend and, although they could have been in a “tough spot,” the Elks showed their resolve, defeating the Alcester-Hudson Cubs 52- 43. Coach Steve Erickson said, “Saturday afternoon’s game, after a tough confer­ence matchup the night be­fore, could have been a spot that we were not prepared for, but our kids really hung in there and gutted it out.”

The Elks were hitting the hoop throughout the game, as they scored in the double digits three of the four quarters of the game. Grant DeRuyter topped the Elk scoring by putting 18 points on the board with six 2-point field goals, two 3-point shots and four of five free throws…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.